Police seek multiple suspects after reports of vehicle break-ins in Bismarck

Bismarck Police are looking to identify multiple individuals in a number of vehicle break-ins around Bismarck.

According to police, the videos above were taken over the weekend in the northwest section of town.

Multiple suspects are seen driving up to two residential homes then walking up to the driveways and entering parked vehicles that are not theirs, and stealing items out of the vehicles.

Lieutenant Luke Gardiner says there are probably four suspects in total -as the videos show a driver never gets out of the vehicle.

Lt. Gardiner also says Bismarck Police have received multiple reports of vehicle break-ins, all over the Bismarck area.

If you have any information police urge you to contact BPD by calling 223-1212.
You can also provide anonymous information by texting the keyword BISPD and tip to 847411(tip411).

Anonymous web tips can also be submitted through the department’s website at www.bismarcknd.gov/police.

Bismarck PD reminds people to always lock their cars and to never store valuables inside vehicles. Anyone who has had their vehicle broken into should contact police.

