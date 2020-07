The Williams County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating runaway 15-year-old Katilyn Emily Herman.

Herman is described as a 5’9″ Native American female weighing 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a purple and white striped shirt with black shorts.

Herman was last seen in Trenton at approximately 3 p.m. on 7/12/2020.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Herman, contact the Williams County Sheriff’s Office at 701-577-7700.