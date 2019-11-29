Live Now
Police to holiday shoppers: ‘Lock it or lose it’

Local News

Police departments around the state are advising Black Friday shoppers to make sure they follow the “Lock It Or Lose It” rules.

It’s a campaign to remind people to always lock their vehicle doors, take their keys and make sure purchases and packages are hidden from plain sight.

This is the time of year when the number of stolen vehicle reports and thefts from vehicles rise.

In winter, the habit of North Dakotans to leave the car running with the keys in the ignition while away from the vehicle is no longer a matter of convenience. Times have changed and all that does is invite someone to take off with your car.

The advice of law enforcement:

  • Lock Your Car
  • Take Your Keys
  • Hide Your Valuables

The advice, while aimed today at Black Friday shoppers, also applies to any day of the week year-round. You can visit the Facebook page of the “Lock It Or Lose It” campaign here.

