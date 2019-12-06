Police Warn Motorists of Where to Ride

The Lincoln Police Department is warning people about a hazard in the area that’s popular with snowmobilers.

It’s a ditch that fills with snow every year and people have heard the snowmobiles hitting rocks.

Lincoln Police took to Facebook to remind residents not to ride in the area on either side of Lincoln Road between Benteen and McDougall Drive.

With so much snowfall, officers said snowmobilers could be unaware of what’s buried underneath.

In the case in Lincoln, big boulders that were placed to assist with erosion are also a danger to snowmobilers and others looking to go out riding this winter.

The Police Chief is advising people to be aware of their surroundings and pay attention to the signage.

“Because signs are out there to protect you, and especially with the large amount of snow cover, you may not realize that something as big as these large boulders could be under the snow. That snow could cover it up. So all these obstacles that could cause you an issue, you may not know it’s even there,” said Robyn Krile, Lincoln Chief of Police.

There are snowmobile trails throughout the state for people to get out on and enjoy the weather.

This also helps prevent damage to not only the area, but also your snowmobile.

