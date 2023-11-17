BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — In tonight’s political panel, KX News’ Adrienne Oglesby sticks to the larger topics in the state.

Pipelines are a big topic in our state. Some are pro and some are opposed. As for CO2 pipelines in particular, I sat down with our elected officials to see what they think. Are there other ways to transport and store the product that will make everyone happy?



“There’s other ways to transfer and store CO2, but the real question is: Is there a need to capture carbon dioxide, which is essential for all the plants on the earth as far as growth and so on?” asked State Sen. Jeff Magrum, “And there is no evidence that, as a matter of fact, scientists have looked at this carbon capture project for the ethanol plants that we’re dealing with in North Dakota right now. It’s a total waste of money. It’s also very dangerous too, and with this particular project, they want to run it right around the capital city, which could be a total disaster,

“Well, we do need to find ways to decarbonize,” said Rep. Josh Boschee, “I think it’s going to be a long haul, and I don’t think we need to completely end certain industries, especially those that are important to North Dakota. We are in an all the above energy state, and now it’s interesting that when we say all the above, that means coal and oil also. Both industries in which, you know, me and most of our caucus have supported and making sure that we have good jobs that are helping fund the needs throughout North Dakota. When it comes to pipes or pipelines specifically, my concern is more about making sure that landowners are treated respectfully and fairly.”



What about controversies surrounding the Dakota access pipeline?



“They would like to halt it, because they’re saying that the river crossing was not permitted properly. I think they should just leave the Dakota Access Pipeline alone. If they would shut that off, we would see a huge spike in oil and gas prices. So, I think it would be very bad for the country to shut that pipeline off,” said State Sen. Magrum.

“I know that’s part of the issue, specifically as it relates to tribes and their water rights, but that’s an ongoing conversation. So, I’m not opposed to a pipeline, whether it’s carrying water, whether it’s carrying carbon dioxide, whether it’s carrying oil and natural gas,” said Rep. Boschee.



“He just brought up an issue, I think at least our wing of the Republican Party could work together on and have good problem solving,” said Rep. Jeff Hoverson.



“Did you say compromise? Yeah, but we talked about the factions, like we’re talking specifically within GOP. You know there are factions within there and there are things that we could work together, but that’s gonna require compromise, right? And that’s where you govern. That is where you find solutions for North Dakota. And so, I think we have to come in open-minded. We have to find ways to work with one another. Otherwise, we will spend 80 days in the legislature not accomplishing anything and actually making quality of life worse for us,” said Rep. Boschee.



“I feel like we made a lot of accomplishment, but if I might just say, at least us working with what he’s saying about with landowners, that just, I don’t think that’s an issue of compromise. That just happens to be an area where we both have a principle that we are similar. So, I don’t see this issue of even compromising. We just happen to both agree that the concern for eminent domain and landowners, the priority of the landowner should take precedent,” said Rep. Hoverson.



Whether the 2 parties can compromise on their differences or not will remain a mystery not just for North Dakota’s elected officials, but nationwide as well.

Either way, these are the people you voted for, which is why your vote does matter.

The primary election starts in June and the general election is in November.