Politicians teaming up to help sugar beet growers

Two politicians from different parties and different states are teaming up to help sugar beet growers.

Sugar beet round table

Here’s a look at Republican Senator John Hoeven and Democrat Congressman Collin Peterson at their round table in Wheatland this morning.

Since many farmers are running at a loss, the two say it’s time to put partisanship aside and focus on fixing this issue.

Crystal Sugar leaders say everyone is losing money.

“People want to say, well there’s crop insurance, right? Well, you look at the numbers and you look at the payments and look at the crop insurance, the losses are still significant,” said Tom Astrup, American Crystal Sugar CEO.

The USDA is expected to send out a second round of relief payments by mid-December.