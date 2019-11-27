Politicians teaming up to help sugar beet growers

Local News

by: WDAY

Posted: / Updated:

Two politicians from different parties and different states are teaming up to help sugar beet growers.

Sugar beet round table

Here’s a look at Republican Senator John Hoeven and Democrat Congressman Collin Peterson at their round table in Wheatland this morning.

Since many farmers are running at a loss, the two say it’s time to put partisanship aside and focus on fixing this issue.

Crystal Sugar leaders say everyone is losing money.

“People want to say, well there’s crop insurance, right? Well, you look at the numbers and you look at the payments and look at the crop insurance, the losses are still significant,” said Tom Astrup, American Crystal Sugar CEO.

The USDA is expected to send out a second round of relief payments by mid-December.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Fargo North-South vs Mandan girls hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo North-South vs Mandan girls hockey"

Men's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Men's Basketball"

Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrestling"

New Salem

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem"

BPS Security

Thumbnail for the video titled "BPS Security"

Papa's Polar Patch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Papa's Polar Patch"

Tuesday, November 26th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, November 26th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Turkeys

Thumbnail for the video titled "Turkeys"

Food Pantry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Pantry"

Sherry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sherry"

Bungee

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bungee"

New Ordinance

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Ordinance"

MPD equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPD equipment"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader (Supersized)

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader (Supersized)"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Crosswalk Concern

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crosswalk Concern"

Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/26"

Two Systems Could Impact Thanksgiving Travel, One Makes A Direct Hit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two Systems Could Impact Thanksgiving Travel, One Makes A Direct Hit"

Food pantries busy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food pantries busy"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge