Poll workers still needed for election day

KX News is your local election headquarters. With just two weeks away from the general election, poll workers are still in short supply.

With covid numbers increasing every day, the Ward County auditor says people who signed up to work are canceling now as a precaution because of health concerns.

To run the five vote centers in Ward County, she says she needs 60 workers and 20 additional people, just in case people call off.

“Trying my hardest to keep all the vote centers open with numbers increasing, trying to see what this week brings us and possibly into next week, if my workers start to spike and all back out, I would have to probably look at condensing down to less centers just because we’re not going to be able to operate those, so I hope that’s not the case,” said Marisa Haman, Ward County Auditor.

Haman says you can contact your auditor to ask how you can get involved.

She wants to remind people that it is a full day–you’ll be there at 6 a.m. and leave around 8 p.m.

Masks, face shields, gloves, and hand sanitizer will be provided.