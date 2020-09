A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is holding a “pop-up” public COVID-19 testing event, right now through noon today.

The group is set up at the Bismarck Event Center and it is free to anyone who wants to be tested for the virus.

It’s literally “first come, first served” — there are about 1,000 tests available.