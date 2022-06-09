BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A “foodie’s delight” is planned for next week as the Bismarck Pop-Up Food Truck Festival gets underway for a three-day celebration.

Nine mobile food vendors from around the state will literally circle their wagons in the Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse parking lot June 17-19.

One of the event coordinators, 701 Food Truck founder and Bismarck resident Mike Schmitz, says the gathering is just in time to join in with Bismarck’s 150th birthday activities.

Schmitz was instrumental in first bringing food truck events to the Bismarck area in 2015 and, later, helped establish an annual food truck festival in the fall at the Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

Dates, times and other information for the pop-up event:

Friday, June 17: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 18: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 19: 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Admission: Adults are $1, kids 10 and under are free. Free admission for dads on Sunday (Father’s Day)