Popular brand name safety equipment is popping up online at half the cost, and not meeting safety standards

Everyone loves a great deal when shopping, but when it comes to your child’s safety, but is saving a few extra bucks really worth it?

As parents are looking to third-party sellers like Amazon and eBay to buy car seats for their children, sometimes they aren’t what they appear to be according to First District Health Unit Popular brand name safety equipment is popping up online and at half the cost, but it isn’t meeting basic standards set by U.S. regulators. We spoke to one expert to see how you can spot a fake, and protect your precious cargo.

“Some of the things you can look for when you receive the item is does it have the warning labels on it? Does it have a manufacturer date? Does it have a serial number on it? One of the other things is if they even change the labels to English, a lot of times things are misspelled and the language is different than ours,” said Bobbi Dickinson.

Dickinson says you can purchase some items off of third-party sites if they are authorized.