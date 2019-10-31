Popular Game Show Draws a Crowd to the Capital City

Tonight has been the night to “Come On Down” and play classic games from TV’s most popular game show.

This was the scene just a few hours ago at the Bismarck Event Center as people waited in line to be a part of the Price is Right.

This is only the second time the show has made its way to Bismarck, and we’re told that during the last show, over five years ago, they had a full house. The same could be said for tonight.

The staff tells us, they opened up the doors for people to register at 4 p.m., but one lady showed up, already at 11 this morning. And several people traveled hours to be here.

“It was kind of spur of the moment, but I watch the show all the time,” shared William Reynolds of Washburn

Karlee Richmond from Lisbon added, “My mom and I never really get to spend a whole lot of time together and we watched it growing up. I kind of want to try and win a vacation for our honeymoon. I just got married on September 28th.”

The Price is Right has been on your TV screens for over a decade, making it the longest-running game show in television history.