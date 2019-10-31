Popular Game Show Draws a Crowd to the Capital City

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight has been the night to “Come On Down” and play classic games from TV’s most popular game show.

This was the scene just a few hours ago at the Bismarck Event Center as people waited in line to be a part of the Price is Right.

This is only the second time the show has made its way to Bismarck, and we’re told that during the last show, over five years ago, they had a full house. The same could be said for tonight.

The staff tells us, they opened up the doors for people to register at 4 p.m., but one lady showed up, already at 11 this morning. And several people traveled hours to be here.

“It was kind of spur of the moment, but I watch the show all the time,” shared William Reynolds of Washburn

Karlee Richmond from Lisbon added, “My mom and I never really get to spend a whole lot of time together and we watched it growing up. I kind of want to try and win a vacation for our honeymoon. I just got married on September 28th.”

The Price is Right has been on your TV screens for over a decade, making it the longest-running game show in television history.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Turtle Mountain Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Turtle Mountain Football"

Shiloh Christian Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian Football"

Bismarck High Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Football"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Tuesday, October 29th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, October 29th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

WX

Thumbnail for the video titled "WX"

Ward Social

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Social"

College App

Thumbnail for the video titled "College App"

Hay Bales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hay Bales"

Animals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animals"

ND Superintendent

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Superintendent"

Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/29"

Prepare For A Very Cold Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare For A Very Cold Day"

New Hope and Hope's House

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Hope and Hope's House"

Standing Rock vs Washburn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standing Rock vs Washburn"

Audit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Audit"

Therapy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Therapy"

First Responders Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Responders Day"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge