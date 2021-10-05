Popular TikTok challenge costing local schools money

A popular social media challenge is costing schools money.

“It didn’t start in Bismarck, North Dakota, it’s a nationwide thing that schools all across the country are dealing with,” Bismarck Police Department Lt. Luke Gardiner said.

TikTok is an app that can be downloaded on your smartphone.

It’s typically used for dance challenges.

One of those challenges titled the “Devious Lick” is becoming popular in schools, causing destruction to school property.

“It’s a student basically taking something from school property, whether it be a soap dispenser, a sign and destroying it,” Gardiner said.

Although this trend is common across schools nationwide, Bismarck police say participation in the Bismarck Public School System is low.

“Ninety-nine percent of kids are still attending school getting their education, doing their part to receive that education and they’re not participating in damaging school property,” Gardiner said.

Bismarck Public Schools didn’t want to go on camera about the challenge but released this statement:

“Bismarck Public Schools has experienced a few instances of vandalism inspired by the TikTok “Devious Licks” challenge. A very small number of students have taken part in this behavior, constituting less than 1% of our total student population.”

Students found guilty of any destruction of school property will have to pay for damages.

“You could also end up with community service, numerous things could happen,” Gardiner said.

The Child Development Institute recommends parents take the time to talk to their kids about online dangers.