‘Porch pirates’ aren’t unusual this time of year, but you may see more of them

Instead of going out to find some deals this week, many are doing their gift shopping online.

Because of that, online sales are expected to surge this year. Law enforcement says with the increase of shopping on your computer, that could also mean an increase in theft.

The Minot Police Department has received calls from residents about packages missing from their homes recently. Chief John Klug says just Tuesday, Minot police received multiple calls about a vehicle following behind a delivery vehicle. He says by the time they got officers to the area, the suspected vehicle was long gone.

“They grab the package and off they go. But we need those phone calls, we need that video footage of maybe somebody’s Ring doorbell, or whatever it is so, caught what the license plate number is so we can track the person or people down,” said Klug.

Chief Klug says porch pirates aren’t unusual this time of year, but this year you may see more of them. According to a survey by Deloitte, 58% of consumers say they will shop online this Black Friday.

Before the packages start to pile up on your doorstep, Chief Klug says to have a plan to keep them safe.

Klug added, “If you have a place of business that will allow those to be delivered there, you can deliver them there so you can take custody of them or someone else can. Or if you have a neighbor that you trust, that can grab them off the porch before someone steals them.”

The police department is asking that you call them with any information about the recent packages being stolen.