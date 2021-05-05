Portion of 3rd Street closed in Bismarck due to water main replacement project

Starting today, May 5, Third Street from Rosser Avenue to Broadway Avenue in Bismarck will be closed to traffic as part of a water main replacement project.

The parking lot on Third Street south of Rosser Avenue will be accessible from Rosser Avenue. Thayer Avenue will be open to traffic. No detour routes will be provided.

Pedestrian access will still be available to any local businesses or residences on the affected portion of Third Street.

The street closure will be in place through Wednesday, May 12.