Portion of 3rd Street closed in Bismarck due to water main replacement project

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Road Closed_1499703387055.jpg

Starting today, May 5, Third Street from Rosser Avenue to Broadway Avenue in Bismarck will be closed to traffic as part of a water main replacement project.

The parking lot on Third Street south of Rosser Avenue will be accessible from Rosser Avenue. Thayer Avenue will be open to traffic. No detour routes will be provided.

Pedestrian access will still be available to any local businesses or residences on the affected portion of Third Street.

The street closure will be in place through Wednesday, May 12.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News