BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Ready or not, Thursday morning means back to school for kids and parents in Bismarck.

But a major road project could mean families will need to leave a few minutes earlier for morning drop-off.

But Bismarck city leaders say starting on Wednesday, workers will reopen the road from Washington Street to Valley Drive.

That will allow parents and teachers to get to and from Horizon Middle School using the west entrance.

Currently, the east entrance to Horizon Middle School is closed.

Instead, cars and pickups will get out by taking Durango back to Washington Street after dropping off and picking up their kids.

Contractors are on phase two of the plan to repave and widen Ash Coulee Drive.

“I think the hard part is the first couple of days. Everybody likes to drop off their kids at school, which makes it even more challenging,” Bismarck Public Schools Business and Operations Director Darin Scherr said. “Once we get kind of normal, I think the first couple days, and to be honest, every school the first couple days — it’s just busy, it really is. So, this just kind of compounds that, but then I think by the next week, there’s going to be more done.”

Parents and teachers can also get out of the school by following Ash Coulee to the roundabout on Valley Drive to get back to Washington Street, or to get home.