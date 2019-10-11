Portions of I-94 are Closed

UPDATE: DOT clarifies why I-94 closure starts at West Fargo:

The North Dakota Highway Patrol and North Dakota Department of Transportation have closed I94 westbound starting at West Fargo. Closing the Interstate at this location and time is due to the available resources for stranded motorists. Motorists who are not able to continue west thorough Barnes, Stutsman, and Kidder counties may not be able to access hotel rooms, parking, or restaurants if this becomes an extended closure. Travelers are urged to continue to monitor road conditions on the North Dakota Travel Information Map. This map is also available via a cell phone app, search: NDRoads. The North Dakota Highway Patrol will continue to post updates regarding road conditions. Thank you to the traveling public for their cooperation and heeding travel advisories and road closures during this storm.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) along with the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) are CLOSING a number of roadways due to heavy snow and wind creating life-threatening conditions.

I-94 CLOSED WESTBOUND from Bismarck to Fargo; I-94 CLOSED EASTBOUND from Bismarck to Valley City

from Bismarck to Fargo; I-94 from Bismarck to Valley City I-29 CLOSED northbound and southbound from Grand Forks to the Canadian border

from Grand Forks to the Canadian border US Highway 2 CLOSED eastbound and westbound from Rugby to Larimore. The north-central portion of the state, in and around Devils Lake, is experiencing very heavy snow and whiteout conditions. Secondary state highways in this area are IMPASSABLE and BLOCKED. Motorists SHOULD NOT TRAVEL! Plows in this area are being pulled from the roadways in the Devils Lake and surrounding areas due to zero visibility. NDDOT snowplows will resume operation when it is safe to do so.

Additionally, NDDOT and NDHP issued a Travel Alert for areas in southeastern North Dakota including Fargo, Wahpeton and surrounding areas due to snow and ice-covered roads. A Travel Alert means conditions are such that motorists can still travel in these areas. Motorists should be aware that travel conditions can change quickly and create hazardous driving conditions.