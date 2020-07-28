Portions of Minot flood control soon to be complete

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MI 2 and MI 3 phases of the Mouse River Enhanced Flood Protection Project will be complete in the next few weeks.

Crews have completed the installation of levees on the 16th Street Southwest bridge. A Souris River Joint Board spokesman says the project has come a long way over the last few months.

They completed the levee tie in, which ties into the closure structures across 16th Street and completed a lot of work in the Wee Links parking lot. All the paving and curb work is getting buttoned up.

Jonasson says they expect things to be complete the first week of September.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

No Bonus

Job Search

Increase in Budget

Internet for Students

Minot Vistas

Monday, July 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Harmful Algae

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/27

YHF

Back on Land

Project Hope

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/27

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/27

Germ Off

Monday's Forecast: Mostly sunny with a break from the humidity

NDC JULY 27

TikTok Ban

Sabre Dogs

Racing

Top plays

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss