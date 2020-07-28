Portions of Minot flood control soon to be complete

MI 2 and MI 3 phases of the Mouse River Enhanced Flood Protection Project will be complete in the next few weeks.

Crews have completed the installation of levees on the 16th Street Southwest bridge. A Souris River Joint Board spokesman says the project has come a long way over the last few months.

They completed the levee tie in, which ties into the closure structures across 16th Street and completed a lot of work in the Wee Links parking lot. All the paving and curb work is getting buttoned up.

Jonasson says they expect things to be complete the first week of September.