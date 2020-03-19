Positive COVID-19 cases are affecting dental offices

The growing number of COVID-19 cases is causing some dental offices to change their hours. One of them is Kemmet Dental Design in Minot.

On Wednesday, a decision was made to only take patients who are experiencing dental-related pain or trauma.

“Kind of risk we have based on the proximity to bodily fluids, as well as time spent near those bodily fluids. Hygienists are as far as you can get in that corner, and dentists and dental assistants are right there as well,” said Lindell Kemmet, DDS, Kemmet Dental Design.

Kemmet said to contact your dentist to find out if it has closed or if it’s only taking emergency patients. And to NOT go to the emergency room for dental pain.