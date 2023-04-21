WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Around 7 a.m. Friday, the Williston Police Department was called to the 2400 block of 22nd Street West after a Williams County Sheriff’s Office deputy was flagged down by a victim of a possible burglary.

According to a news release, the victim reported that someone had been in their house and pointed to tracks outside the home. The victim also told the sheriff’s office the tracks led to a vehicle occupied by a possible burglar.

Officers saw that there was a female passenger asleep in the vehicle, and she was placed under arrest. Officers saw fresh footprints in the area that showed there was possibly a second person involved.

The police were able to track those footprints through the neighborhood and found the second person in the 1800 block of 20th Avenue West.

Both suspects are in custody in the Williams County Correction Center and are pending formal charges with the Williams County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Any residents that have cameras in the neighborhood near the 2400 block of 22nd St. West should check their video surveillance footage for anything suspicious. If you see anything, you should contact the Williston Police Department at (701) 577-1212 Option 1.

If you believe you are a victim of burglary or theft stemming from this incident, you should contact the Missouri River Regional Dispatch Center at (701) 713-3355 and ask to speak with an officer to file a police report.

If you do have cameras, you should consider registering your camera locations through the Safe Williston Program, which is what the Williston Police Department developed allowing residents and businesses to voluntarily register the locations of the video surveillance systems.

These crime prevention and investigative tools let law enforcement identify locations of video surveillance systems and enlist the assistance of the community to help get video evidence more easily.

You can follow register your cameras through the Safe Williston Program online.

The Williston Police Department is actively investigating and there is no more information available, KX News will continue to keep you updated.