Possible Theft after Mandan Fire

As people were getting the chance to remove their items after a fire tore through their apartment, one tenant says an important item is missing.

It’s been two days since a massive fire broke out at Sunset Bluffs Apartments in Mandan. Leaving many helpless and searching for answers. Tenants had a short window in which they were able to collect their belongings. But what one didn’t find is concerning.

“Someone went in and stole my laptop and that has all my financial information and everything on there,” said Teresa Thompson, resident.

Teresa Thompson thinks a thief came in and stole it. Fire officials were the only ones that were supposed to have access to the building. She later filed a police report at the Mandan police department. She’s been living in sunset bluffs for nearly two years and says this couldn’t have happened at a worse time.

“I am so overwhelmed I want to cry. It’s like I am knocked down already and you just knock me down even further. It’s like why. Why does this keep happening, what type of person does this,” said Thompson.

Mandan officials are not aware of similar complaints due to the fire and say in this situation it’s hard for anyone to secure personal items.

But they are patrolling the area as much as possible. They’re asking people to secure their most valuable things and If you suspect anything suspicious call 911.

“I am thankful everyone is okay,” said Thompson.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.