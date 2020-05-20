Post-graduation procession planned for Minot High School class of 2020

Photo from a similar graduation procession in Texas. Sent to KX News with permission to use.

With high school graduation ceremonies coming up this weekend, the Magic City wants to make the most of celebrations.

That’s why parents have come together to organize a post-grad procession this Friday night, May 22, immediately following the 7 o’clock ceremony.

Families are encouraged to line up at the fairgrounds and drive their seniors from there, down Burdick and Broadway, to Magic City Campus.

The hope is that it will look something like the image attached to this story.

“We really did want to give them everything a senior gets, celebrate them, give them a great send-off into their life of whatever they choose to do,” said Kausha Bakk, mom to an MHS graduating senior. “The community loves them so much.”

Her daughter and soon-to-be graduate, Adriana Bakk said, “I hope that this shows everybody that we can overcome a lot, even the toughest of times and that we are going to go out and we are going to make our difference in the world.”

This will be a procession, not a parade, so drivers are expected to follow all rules of the road — but they are encouraged to decorate their vehicles.

Bakk said she and organizers hope community members will head out to the route and show support to the Minot High School class of 2020.

The procession is expected to start at 8:45 Friday evening.

