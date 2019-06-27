Postal Services Are Carrying More Drugs into North Dakota Than Ever Before

Everything is shipped right up to your door these days, even illegal drugs.

While criminals have been using the mail to send drugs cross-country for decades, a DEA Agent tells us, it’s happening more now, than in the last 10 years.

The United States Postal Service has unintentionally become one of the biggest drug dealers in the state.

Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier says, “It’s more common than you think.”

The Anonymous DEA Agent adds, “I would say 3 to 5 times a month.”

It’s all about convenience. That’s why people have everything shipped nowadays.

He shares, “For example, in California, where drugs are a lot cheaper than they are in North Dakota: your options are to either go to California and then drive those drugs back to North Dakota. It’s a long drive, there are chances of getting caught by Highway Patrol along the way, or you can send money through a variety of means and have it sent to you.”

Sheriff Kirchmeier places some of the blame on the advent of the dark web.

He explains, “Sit down at a computer and order something from China and pay for it with bitcoin and have it sent to you and have it sent anonymously. You don’t know who the person on the other end is, and the person on the other end doesn’t know you.”

He says these packages aren’t easy to track.

According to the North Dakota-Minnesota USPS Inspector, they uncovered 3,221 cases of drugs being shipped through the mail in 2018. Just over 1,600 of these drug dealers were convicted.”

The Drug Enforcement Agent adds, “It’s a tough job for them. They’re good at what they do, but to regulate all that mail, it’s tough.

We asked the USPS Inspector how they’re combatting these criminals. She says they ask standard questions about every package sent through the mail, but they can’t open a parcel without a federal search warrant.

The DEA Agent shares, “I think they’re trying their best. We do have rights as citizens. You know, we’re not going to be able to look through every package, and we write warrants all the time for packages. We have to go to the judge and get a warrant for that package.”

He stresses, USPS is not at fault. The problem is criminals taking advantage of convenience.

USPS is not the only agency that falls victim to crime. FedEx and UPS, among others, are used about just as often. The DEA Agent says criminals choose whichever one is cheapest at the time.