With oil prices at a level not seen since the shale boom North Dakota oil producers could be facing a new tax hike.

Last month was the first time since 2014 the price of a barrel of oil averaged more than $95.



If prices stay above $90, a barrel for the next two months North Dakota oil producers will face a tax hike from ten percent to eleven percent.



This trigger was first established in 2015 by North Dakota lawmakers.

Some state leaders and the oil industry want a more friendly environment for producing domestic oil because of the sanctions on Russia.