ALEXANDER, N.D. (KXNET) — Around 1 p.m. today, McKenzie County deputies responded to the Alexander Public School due to an active threat alarm.

According to a Facebook post on the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office page, the alarm was activated inside the building.

Alexander Public School staff put into effect their active threat response and locked down the school.

Deputies responded and did a thorough search of the entire campus, however, they did not locate any threat.

Administrators released the lockdown, allowing students and faculty to resume regular duties.

At this time, there is no threat to students or faculty at the school.