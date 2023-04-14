BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The heavy snowpack is almost gone, but with the changing seasons, you may notice it’s a bumpy ride around town.

Spring means pothole season around Bismarck.

That means drivers are having to watch out for hundreds of cracks, craters, and broken pavement on many city streets.

Just a few weeks ago, city workers said it was simply too cold for the patchwork to do any good.

Thankfully, this week’s warmer temperature trend means the street department can start smoothing out those holes.

“Now that the weather’s turned nice and we can actually get the moisture in the hole to dry out, we can come with our dura-patcher and that’s a more permanent fix on them, and so we can actually do a much better repair to the roadway,” Bismarck Public Works Director, Steve Salwei said.

If you see a pothole in your neighborhood, you can report it by calling the Bismarck street department at (701) 355-1700.