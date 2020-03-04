Pothole season is here

Potholes are a phenomenon of nature, occurring when snow and ice melt. More than 3,000 pothole and asphalt patches are made each year on city streets.

The City of Bismarck’s Public Works Department said they’re using every available resource to make sure repairs and pothole patching is done daily. Due to the frequent freezing and thawing during the winter months, there’s an increase in potholes.

As always, slow down when you’re approaching street crews out working on busy roads.

The City does make pothole repairs year-round. To report a pothole, click here.