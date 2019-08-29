Looking for a special cake or a sweet treat? “Pour Some Sugar Custom Cakes” might have what you’re looking for.

Owner, Brenda Daniel, says she’s self-taught and has been in the business since 2017.

Her shop serves more than just baked goods…

Her husband makes fresh soups each day and they serve sandwiches and salads too.

“The cakes were taking off and I thought that if I did it with the bakery, I could do a lot for the town,” said Brenda Daniel, owner.

Pour Some Sugar is located in the mall in Ray. It’s been there since January.