Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Live Stream

Pour Some Sugar Custom Cakes

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Looking for a special cake or a sweet treat? “Pour Some Sugar Custom Cakes” might have what you’re looking for.

Owner, Brenda Daniel, says she’s self-taught and has been in the business since 2017.

Her shop serves more than just baked goods…

Her husband makes fresh soups each day and they serve sandwiches and salads too.

“The cakes were taking off and I thought that if I did it with the bakery, I could do a lot for the town,” said Brenda Daniel, owner.

Pour Some Sugar is located in the mall in Ray. It’s been there since January.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Thursday, August 29th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, August 29th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Palmer Amaranth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Palmer Amaranth"

Human Remains

Thumbnail for the video titled "Human Remains"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast"

MPS Middle Schools Full

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPS Middle Schools Full"

A Cooler Than Normal Forecast Heading Into The Long Weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Cooler Than Normal Forecast Heading Into The Long Weekend"

Busch Latte

Thumbnail for the video titled "Busch Latte"

Mandan Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Football"

Shiloh_Christian Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh_Christian Football"

Hours of Service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hours of Service"

School Bus Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Bus Safety"

Search for 2 suspects

Thumbnail for the video titled "Search for 2 suspects"

Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dickinson_Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson_Football"

Honey Farm Destroyed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Honey Farm Destroyed"

Britta Curl

Thumbnail for the video titled "Britta Curl"

Heroes in Action

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heroes in Action"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Hempcrete

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hempcrete"

Tomato Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tomato Festival"
More Video

Don't Miss