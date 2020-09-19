POW/MIA memorial service held at Pioneer Village in Burlington

Friday, Sept. 18 is national POW/MIA recognition day, a day to honor soldiers who were prisoners of war or missing in action.

Fellow veterans and their families gathered tonight at the Pioneer Village in Burlington to pay tribute to these servicemen and women.

Attendees felt it was necessary to carry on the stories of these soldiers when many events have been canceled.

“If we as veterans don’t remember the ones we lost and the ones that are still missing in action, nobody’s gonna remember. So it means so much to every one of us to be here and it’s not only a privilege but an obligation,” Minot DAV Chapter 4 Commander Doug Benjamin said.

Although it was a somber event, you could feel the patriotism in the air.