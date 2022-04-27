Authorities are looking for a driver who hit and damaged an electrical service drop in Bismarck and then fled.

Bismarck fire officials said the accident took place in the Bismarck art alley on North Fifth Street Wednesday afternoon.

A “service drop” is the bundle of cables providing electricity from a power pole to a building.

Bismarck Fire Captain Dusty Schlittenhardt says a service vehicle apparently drove into the alley and hit the service drop, damaging the connections.

No businesses were left without power and crews are repairing the damage.

The incident remains under investigation by the Bismarck Police Department.