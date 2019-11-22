Power goes out for 2 hours in Bismarck, affecting 3,100

UPDATE 2:42 p.m.: Power is now being restored to the affected areas…

About 3,100 people were left in the dark this afternoon, including KXNews, thanks to a power outage.

The outage appeared to run along the east side of State Street, south of I-94, down to about Hillside Park.

The power went out just before 1:00 p.m.

Traffic lights went dark for several miles, turning intersections into 4-way stops, backing up traffic as people were returning to work from lunch.

Power was also lost to Miller Elementary School, Pioneer Elementary Schools and Simle Middle School. Phone service at the schools, as well as to a number of businesses in the area, were also affected.

Power, however, was restored to the schools around 3:15 p.m.

According to Montana Dakota Utilities, a squirrel got into an area of a substation, causing damage to an insulator, which led to the loss of power.

Crews needed to replace equipment before they could restore electricity.

