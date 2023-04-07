BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Power of Play is a local charity that works to make children in the hospital more comfortable during their stay.

“We do that typically by providing toys, games, stuff animals, entertainment technology, really anything that could be comforting to a child that is going through a hard time in health care,” said Sarah Dahl, founder of Power of Play.

However, Power of Play received a huge donation and decided to do something a little bit bigger this time.

The charity partnered up with CHI Saint Alexius to create these two unique rooms.

“I was inspired because I know from my own child how difficult it can be coming out of anesthesia,” said Dahl.

Now, some new friends will be waiting to greet the kids when they wake up. Bruce the Moose, along with Millie the Moose and of course Alex the Cat.

“And it doesn’t look like a hospital room. It more looks like hey I’m somewhere else. Let’s go and explore,” said Shelly Schon with CHI St. Alexius.

Even though the rooms were just finished a few weeks ago, the hospital is already seeing a positive impact.

“A lot of times, coming out of anesthesia, they don’t realize it, but once they wake up and we give them a popsicle and they are just wowed. Like oh I see the kitty and they point at the eyes and the trees and they are just so excited,” said Schon.

And the rooms were made to even help kids who may be more sensitive to things, such as light or sound.

“We also know kids with sensory processing disorders can really struggle coming out of anesthesia so we wanted to make sure we could control the lighting level and the sound levels in these rooms. So that we could keep those things to a minimum,” said Dahl.

Bruce, Millie, and Alex are here to help brighten what can be a scary and dark time for kids and their families. Every little bit of warmth and compassion can help.