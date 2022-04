Xcel Energy power outages are affecting customers in the Minot area.

As of publishing time, there are approximately two outages impacting 11 customers. Earlier, there were as many as 16 outages impacting 7,477 customers, according to the Xcel Energy electric outage map.

A few more outages are affecting Grand Forks and Fargo as well.

The cause of the outages is still unknown, according to Public Information Officer Derek Hackett.