Power outage affecting sections of Minot; traffic lights out in several spots

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Power Outage_1534115388713.jpg.jpg

The Minot Police Department is advising Minot area residents of a power outage currently affecting parts of northwest, southwest and northeast Minot.

Xcel Energy is currently working to restore power. Xcel’s Outage Map at its website identifies 12 areas in Minot where power is out, affecting 7,229 customers.

According to Xcel’s website data and based on customer reports, power first went out around 11:00 a.m., in portions of northeast Minot and then spread to the city’s west side.

Xcel projects power to be restored between 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the outage.

Traffic lights in the affected areas are out. Minot Police advise motorists that intersections where lights are out should be treated as four-way stops.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/5

Thursday's Forecast: Last last day of widespread 70s

Girl Scouts New Adventure

NDC NOV 5

Bismarck Volleyball

Minot Volleyball

Velva Football

Century Football

Beulah Football

College Contact Tracers

KX Convo: Dr. Mateo

Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Cases Surging

AG, Governor Clash

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/4

Parks and Rec

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/4

Meet the Candidates

Veterans Voices

The Quarter Test

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss