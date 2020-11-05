Power outage affecting sections of Minot; traffic lights out in several spots

The Minot Police Department is advising Minot area residents of a power outage currently affecting parts of northwest, southwest and northeast Minot.

Xcel Energy is currently working to restore power. Xcel’s Outage Map at its website identifies 12 areas in Minot where power is out, affecting 7,229 customers.

According to Xcel’s website data and based on customer reports, power first went out around 11:00 a.m., in portions of northeast Minot and then spread to the city’s west side.

Xcel projects power to be restored between 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the outage.

Traffic lights in the affected areas are out. Minot Police advise motorists that intersections where lights are out should be treated as four-way stops.