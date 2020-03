A 32-year-old man is in custody after striking two power poles with his vehicle, causing a power outage affecting 2,743 Xcel energy customers in Minot, Berthold, Burlington and Des Lacs on Wednesday, according to the Minot Police Department.

The power outage began at 8:46 p.m. and is estimated to be restored by 10:30 p.m.

Xcel said crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.