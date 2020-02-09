Power Outage in Central Bismarck

Power is out for many homes in central Bismarck tonight, along Rosser Avenue, from about 12th Street, all the way up to 25th Street.

At least that’s what’s been reported to Montana-Dakota Utilities so far.

The outage was caused by a stray balloon, that caused a transformer to blow right around 8:30 p.m. at Rosser Avenue, between 19th Street and 20th Street, in the alleyway behind the Moose Lodge bar.

One woman KX News spoke with says she saw and heard what she thought might be fireworks.

We can confirm at least two power lines are down, but we are unable to confirm how many homes are affected right now.

MDU Resources, Bismarck Police, Bismarck Fire and Midco are on scene. An MDU Resources spokesperson says it will take roughly two hours to restore power to the area.

There were no injuries from the transformer.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

