UPDATE: 3:05 pm, MDU says power has been restored.

Original:

MDU is working to restore power to 590 homes in south Bismarck. As of 2:55 Tuesday afternoon homes in the area of South of Main and North of Airway were without power.

An MDU spokesman says a circuit is out on the substation that serves the outage area; crews are patrolling to find what caused the circuit to close in.

Until crews narrow down what happened, there’s no time table on when power will be returned.