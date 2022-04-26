WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Some people are still without power as outages in Williams and Mountrail Counties linger from the weather conditions over the weekend.

Dale Haugen, the general manager of Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative, says at the peak of the storm all customers — around 19,000 — were without power.

Haugen says in Williams County, there are more than 1,300 utility poles on the ground, and in Mountrail 350 poles are down.

By Tuesday evening, 95 percent of Mountrail County will have its power back — but it will take a bit longer for those in Williams County.

“We think we’ll have a really good handle on it by the first part of next week. Everybody? No, but I’m gonna say we’re gonna be 90% there by the first part of next week,” Haugen said.

Haugen added other co-ops from around the state and other states have come to help restore power.