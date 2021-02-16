Power outages reported in Bismarck area, around North Dakota

Texans who shopped for electricity in 2014 paid more on average than folks who only had one power option. (Photo by Dan Atrill via The Texas Tribune)

Power outages this morning, lasting about an hour, affected thousands in the Bismarck area and many areas of North Dakota.

Some of the outages were intentional — part of rolling blackouts by the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), a collection of states, including North Dakota, using and sharing a regional power grid.

Due to the winter storm and high power demands in Texas and other states, SPP is running controlled blackouts in various states in an effort to keep the power grid from overloading and failing.

Another power cooperative that serves portions of North Dakota, the Western Area Power Administration (WAPA), is also running a series of rolling blackouts to reduce demand on its system.

North Dakotans are posting this morning on social media about power outages in their areas.

A preliminary survey of those posts as well as power utility website updates on outages indicates:

For about an hour, numerous locations in the Bismarck area were without power this morning, but most appear to have been restored

Areas in and around Tioga and Killdeer appear to still be having power issues, according to the Montana-Dakota Utilities’ outage website map.

Some locations in the Dickinson and Baldwin areas are also apparently having some power issues

The reports are very fluid at this point.

Monday night, Governor Burgum posted a note indicating parts of North Dakota might experience power outages due to the winter storm in Texas.

The Southern Power Pool is in yellow, reaching into North Dakota

“Southwest Power Pool declared an Energy Emergency Alert Level 3 and directed its member utilities to implement controlled interruptions of service to prevent further power outages,” he wrote. “SPP is urging consumers in its regional grid operating area, including North Dakota, to reduce their consumption of electricity at both home and work as SPP and its member companies work to restore the grid to full capacity. We thank North Dakotans for doing their part to conserve power.”

Capital Electric Cooperative posted on its Facebook page, “We know that this is an intentional outage to shed load on Western Area Power Administration’s transmission system. We are waiting for details on the duration. Thank you for your patience. We will update as soon as we know more.”

Load shedding is the deliberate shutdown of electric power in a part or parts of a power-distribution system, generally to prevent the failure of the entire system when the demand strains the capacity of the system.

This is a developing story — more to come.