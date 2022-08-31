BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The 2022 North Dakota Power-Up Health Conference was held Wednesday at the Bismarck Event Center.

The annual conference is for individuals and providers who want to learn different health techniques.

Some of these methods discussed at the event were coping with COVID-19, nutrition, lifestyle management and even making Medicaid waivers.

This is the first year people were able to attend the conference in person since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers say the conference is a way for people to learn how to empower themselves both physically and mentally.

“Part of it is maybe navigating Medicare which is a very complicated thing,” said Patrick Kirby, founder of Do Good Better. “Or just trying to eat better. What does healthy diet and healthy living look like. And there’s advocacy.”

He says conferences like these are a great way to the community to get together and support each other.