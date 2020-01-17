Powerade is getting a makeover

Coca-Cola is coming out with new Powerade options.

The sports drinks brand is redesigning its packaging, it’s also launching two new calorie-and-sugar-free products: Powerade Ultra and Powerade Power Water.

Coca-Cola is trying to appeal to a broader group of people: those who work out casually, people who focus on strength-training and serious athletes.

Powerade Power Water is enhanced with electrolytes and comes in Berry Cherry, Tropical Mango and Cucumber Lime flavors.

Powerade Ultra is for people who are more focused on building strength, in addition to electrolytes and vitamins, ultra contains creatine, which can be consumed as a supplement.