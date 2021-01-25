Powerball ticket sold in Walhalla is worth $1 million

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota lottery officials say someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Walhalla is the lucky winner of $1 million.

The winning ticket matched five numbers, but not the Powerball, to win the prize in Saturday’s drawing. The ticket was sold at Walhalla Cooperative Oil which will receive a $5,000 bonus.

The lottery says no one has come forward yet to claim the prize. North Dakota Lottery director Randy Miller says the first thing the winner should do is sign the back of the ticket.

The winner has beat some very long odds of one in more than 11 million. The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is $20 million.