Powerball ticket sold in Walhalla is worth $1 million

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota lottery officials say someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Walhalla is the lucky winner of $1 million.

The winning ticket matched five numbers, but not the Powerball, to win the prize in Saturday’s drawing. The ticket was sold at Walhalla Cooperative Oil which will receive a $5,000 bonus.

The lottery says no one has come forward yet to claim the prize. North Dakota Lottery director Randy Miller says the first thing the winner should do is sign the back of the ticket.

The winner has beat some very long odds of one in more than 11 million. The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is $20 million.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

NDC JAN 25

Monday, January 25th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

Jesse White

ND National Guard Returns

Plays of the Week

Emergency car kit

Car seats & coats

Minot Park improvements

Class B Basketball

WDA Basketball

College basketball

WDA Hockey

Mike Dandrea's Full Forecast 1/23/2021

FNF pt 2

FNF Pt 1

Ohio family grateful for pardon from President Trump

vaccine mixing

Covid & Heart

Vaccine Notification

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News