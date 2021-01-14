Powerful winds sweep into region, causing power outages, property damage

It’s winter in North Dakota — but it is the wind, not snow, that is causing power outages, school delays and property damage across the region.
Powerful wind gusts as high as 105 mph (at the Crosby National Weather Service station) have downed power lines, uprooted trees and sent anything not anchored down on wild flights down streets and across open areas.
At least 15 communities in western North Dakota are reporting power is out, according to the Montana-Dakota Utilities Outage Map.
Several school districts report buses have been running late due to the winds.
Area residents documented some of the high wind impact in photos shared at the KX News Facebook page and elsewhere on social media.
According to KX Meteorologist Amber Wheeler, high winds are expected to continue throughout Thursday before the tornado-like gusts begin to ease.