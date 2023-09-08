BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Prairie Farms facility in Bismarck has announced today that they will stop producing milk and will switch to a distribution-only facility.

According to Darin Copeland, the Public Relations Manager of Prairie Farms Dairy Inc., the decision to transfer milk production to other Prairie Farm plants was made after the company carefully reviewed its options and decided that switching Bismarck to a distribution-only facility was in the company’s best interest.

Some of the positions currently in Bismarck will continue to operate the distribution facility, while others were unfortunately laid off today.

The full statement from Copeland can be read below:

Today we announced operational changes are being made at our milk processing plant in Bismarck, North Dakota. The plant will shift from a milk production facility to a distribution-only facility. Production-related positions will be impacted by the change. Some positions, including truck drivers, distribution workers, sales, and administrative personnel, will continue to operate the distribution facility. Our difficult decision to transfer production to other Prairie Farms plants was made only after a long and careful review of options. It was not a reflection of the work of the employees. The Bismarck facility will continue to receive daily deliveries of dairy products from other Prairie Farms plants. There will be no disruption of delivery services or product availability to Bismarck or its North Dakota service area.

This is a developing story and KX News will provide new details as more information becomes available.