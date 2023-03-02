MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Get ready to celebrate all month long for a good cause because, in Minot, that’s exactly what’s happening.

Jersey Mike’s Subs in Minot is teaming up with Prairie Grit, a non-profit that helps provide therapy and fun activities for those with disabilities.

“All month long, Jersey Mike’s is doing a fundraiser that benefits Prairie Grit adaptive sports,” explained Prairie Grit Executive Director, Krystal Butgerit. “We are excited to receive funds to help us advance our mission to provide more opportunities for more adaptive equipment for youth and adults in Minot and the surrounding communities.”

When it comes to the Jersey Mike’s and Prairie Grit Fundraiser, you can participate anywhere at any time. You don’t have to come to the store, online and drive-through options are also available.

On March 29, in particular, 100% of all purchases will be going directly to Prairie Grit. Then, you can also take the chance to meet the people behind the scenes who make Prairie Grit what it is in the Minot area, learn about the organization itself, and find out about more ways to help them in the future.

Those at Jersey Mike’s think of this as more than just business — they have a deep connection with Prairie Grit as well.

“Chad Thomason and his wife are the ones that are a huge part of Prairie Grit,” stated Jersey Mikes’ General Manager, Sierra Engel. “Their son is a big part of it, too. We have gotten to see their story and share that with them, and knowing it gets to help them directly and our community as well is super exciting. “