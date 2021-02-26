Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports has new, permanent home in Minot after $37K grant

Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports has a new, permanent home offering therapy services to the community.

It was made possible by a nearly $37,000 grant from Hess.

The executive director says right now, they’re offering pediatric therapy and occupational therapy at the YMCA in Minot. They hope to add speech and language therapy, physical therapy and mental health counseling in the future.

Things like a swing, trampoline and a therapy ramp were purchased with the grant.

“That money got us going. We wouldn’t have been able to get started without them. The funding went to purchasing all the supplies and equipment that we need for therapy, not only for things we need but the things that we need to make it fun and motivating for kiddos,” said Krystal Butgereit.

The executive director adds they also used the money to buy a climbing system. It has monkey bars, a slide and a fort.

They hope to have it soon. It was delayed because of the winter storms.