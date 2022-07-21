MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — For the second year in a row, one organization is hosting a great opportunity for anyone that wants to play basketball.

Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports held its adaptive basketball camp for three days.

This camp welcomed 16 campers to learn about the rules, skills, and drills for wheelchair basketball.

The special part of this event was that it was not just for adaptive athletes, but also open to friends and family to participate.

Prairie Grit staff say the best part of their jobs is seeing the athletes play the sports they love.

“They’re so excited to be here and participate in the activity or camp, or whatever we happen to have going on. Just that pure excitement and pure joy and the big smiles is definitely the best part,” said Prairie Grit Executive Director, Krystal Butgereit.

Prairie Grit provides a variety of adaptive sports to those in the Minot area.

For more information on how to sign up for upcoming events, visit the Prairie Grit website.