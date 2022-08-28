MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A bike race for those of all abilities and ages was put together for the first time, all to support equal opportunity.

This bike race was a fundraiser benefitting Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports to purchase adaptive equipment for athletes to try before they purchase.

This event hosted multiple classes including some for the little ones, competitive, and for those wanting to test the waters, they also had a B category.

The main course was about 1 mile long and Prairie Grit had a total of 40 people sign up for all races and had raised well over 400 dollars.

“All out overhand has been donated, there’s been zero overhead cost to us. So all the registration fees are going to Prairie Grit to purchase adaptive equipment,” said Val’s Cyclery employee, David Orem.

Prairie Grit will be putting the money raised towards buying adaptive bikes for their organization.