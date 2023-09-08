MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Scheel’s in Minot has some special merchandise for sale, but only until September 10.

Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports is selling hoodies, t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, and more near the golf section by the east entrance of Scheel’s.

“Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports provides sports and recreational opportunities to youth and adults with disabilities,” said Executive Director for Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports Krystal Butgereit.

They started selling their merch at Scheel’s a few years ago as a fundraiser for the organization. It’s also an opportunity for people to learn more about what Prairie Grit does for the community.

Butgereit said it’s an amazing opportunity to be able to be at the local Scheel’s, and they’re grateful for the support.

“100% of the proceeds do benefit our organization, we don’t have a specific project at this point,” Butgereit said.

“The merch is for the mission,” added Derek Hacket, the marketing director for Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports. “The merch isn’t why we’re here, it’s just one of the ways we support some of the things do.”

Scheel’s wanted to start selling their merch because Prairie Grit is a great organization for the community with the projects they do and helping youth athletics.

“It’s awesome being able to help endorse them and their mission,” said Scheel’s Assistant Store Leader Kyler Odden.

Prairie Grit went a little vintage this year with the appearance of their merch since that’s what’s trending.

Prairie Grit is also always looking for volunteers, to find out how to volunteer or to learn more, you can visit this website.