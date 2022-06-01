More people coming together to play and have fun. That’s the goal of two Minot organizations, which recently signed a partnership to increase inclusivity in their programs and sports.

Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports and the Minot Family YMCA recently entered a partnership to increase and expand the number of physical activities in the area for people of all ages and abilities.



“The purpose of this partnership is really to combine and be within the community more by collaborating with Prairie Grit,” said Tia Huber, the director of program services at the YMCA. “Reaching those people with special needs and diverse abilities and really just create a more inclusive community in Minot.”

Both agencies agree that being inclusive is very important.

Not only for this partnership but for the community.

“It’s important for people to be aware in the community, but also make other spaces within our community accessible as well,” said Huber. “And if they see us doing that, maybe that’ll encourage other businesses and organizations in the community to continue the fight for being accessible.”

Prairie Grit and the YMCA have been collaborating on some programs since 2018, and both groups are excited about the new opportunities this partnership will bring.



“We are so excited to be able to further meet the needs of our participants, to be able to offer more programming, more frequent programming, and really have a home for all of our adaptive athletes and their families to come to meet their fitness goals,” said Krystal Butgereit, the executive director of Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports.

These are programs that can last a whole summer and continue beyond that.

Everyone wants to have fun, and these programs show us that anyone can.



“We’ve done adaptive swimming lessons, swim meets, adaptive rock climbing, wheelchair basketball camps, bike camps, all sorts of things,” said Butgereit. “So we’re gonna continue to grow those opportunities and be able to provide more tournament-type things, more camps.”

Prairie Grit Therapy, which is located inside the YMCA, is also getting an expansion of services and will soon offer speech therapy and mental health counseling for children.

Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports became a partial owner of the Minot YMCA property as a result of the partnership.