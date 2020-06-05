Live Now
Prairie Kitchen restaurant trying to get back to normal after COVID-19

Prairie Kitchen Employee Micheal Blanchard said, “I think everything should go back to the way it was before”

When the Coronavirus pandemic hit restaurants like Prairie Kitchen shifted from serving hot meals inside, to outside through curbside pick up.

Prairie Kitchen Owner Brenda Smith said, “it was a huge change, it took us a few weeks to get used to it. Our local town supported us the best they could to keep our doors open, but if it wasn’t for the program we do with the senior meals I think our doors would’ve been shut not even allowing us to do curb service”

Before COVID-19 and even during the pandemic, seniors 60 and older, that ate at Prairie Kitchen could order the typical $11 daily special for only $5 through a funded program, but now that the doors are back open, seniors aren’t being fully granted by the program.

“As of right now my seniors can still come in and get their senior meal but they have to pay the $11.50 and not the $5, or if they wanted it for the $5 they’re asked to take it out, carry it home, or we have to deliver it to them,” Smith said.

Smith told KX News for years seniors have come in, sat at a table, and enjoyed their $5 meal without having to leave, or any other restrictions, she says she doesn’t understand why now things are changing.

“I don’t know so much of it is the council on aging that’s saying that or the government, it’s kind of confusing to me on that, however, I do totally disagree with these rules no matter where they come from, but I’m going to abide by them the best way I can,” she said.

She says she will continue making calls to get to the bottom of everything as she’s not the only one left in a confusing situation.

“I truly feel like the people should be treated the same as before the COVID-19 Started” Blanchard said.

